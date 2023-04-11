Katie Holmes And Julia Mayorga Reveal How They Bonded On The Set Of ‘Rare Objects’

Katie Holmes’ new film “Rare Objects” is all about friendship and resilience.

The 44-year-old wrote, directed, and stars in “Rare Objects” which follows a young woman who seeks to rebuild her life when she takes work at an antique store.

“What I love about this film and what attracted me to the book, is the friendship between these two characters,” she told Access Hollywood. “We see both of them struggle with different things in their life, but they also find the joy of life for each other, and we see them supporting each other. I think that’s really nice to see onscreen and to see women supporting one another.”

‘Saved By the Bell’ Star: Tiffani Thiessen View Gallery

“Rare Objects” is Julia Mayorga’s first feature film, and she said being a part of everything was “the highlight.”

“The moment you get the job I think is exciting but working with very, very talented people who you can trust, who can lead you and help you and collaborate with,” she said. “I was super excited to work with Katie…there are so many talented people on this film.”

Katie and Julia also bonded instantly going over scripts and while collaborating on set.

“The friendship just came along naturally…I think it worked immediately, so I’m very grateful for that.”

“Rare Objects” opens in theaters and On Demand April 14.

-Emely Navarro