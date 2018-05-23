Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Step Out In Adorable Coordinating Flower Print Dresses

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are the cutest mother-daughter duo!
The two stepped out at the American Ballet Theater's Spring Gala on Monday, where they wore cute floral frocks!
Suri looked so grown up in a blue Dolce & Gabbana dress covered in lush red roses. She paired the look with chic ballet flats!
(Getty Images)
Katie wore beautiful blue and green floral dress, which looked picture perfect with her pumps and curled tresses.
Other celebs in attendance at the gala included Alec Baldwin and Jeremy Irons.
-- Stephanie Swaim