Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Step Out In Adorable Coordinating Flower Print Dresses

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are the cutest mother-daughter duo!

The two stepped out at the American Ballet Theater's Spring Gala on Monday, where they wore cute floral frocks!

Suri looked so grown up in a blue Dolce & Gabbana dress covered in lush red roses. She paired the look with chic ballet flats!

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise enjoy a night at American Ballet Theater at Lincoln Center on May 21, 2018 in New York City

(Getty Images)

Katie wore beautiful blue and green floral dress, which looked picture perfect with her pumps and curled tresses.

Other celebs in attendance at the gala included Alec Baldwin and Jeremy Irons.

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue LaLa

Related news

Latest News