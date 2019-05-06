Katy Perry Channels Lumiere At The 2019 Met Gala In A Full Candelabra

Katy Perry never backs down from a Met Gala challenge and with this year’s campy theme she really let her true self shine — literally.

The “Firework” singer stepped out on the pink carpet dressed as a gigantic candelabra that gave us some major Lumiere from “Beauty and the Beast” vibes. The sparkly, silver ensemble from Moschino was an absolute head-turner and showed off Katy’s super cool style.

The dress, which was comprised of a silver strapless bodice with tons of crystals on it, had a gigantic candelabra that hit at waist level. Up top, Katy rocked a stunning candelabra headpiece to complete the look. To add even more campiness, she continued to pose on the pink carpet with her hands posed upward as if she was part of her dress. Katy also wore her blond locks down in a a straight style to give the appearance of the neck of a candelabra. And she put on a set of super glitzy heels. Literally — she didn’t skip a beat with this style!

The only thing missing from this incredible look? Her fiancé Orlando Bloom. The Aussie hunk skipped out on the 2019 Met Gala, which is a real bummer, because he would have made an excellent Clocksworth.

