Katy Perry Drops Music Video For Song About Relationship With Orlando Bloom, ‘Champagne Problems’

Katy Perry is bringing an ’80s disco bop to life with her new music video for “Champagne Problems.”

The “Daisies” singer addressed the meaning behind the song in an interview with People, discussing her relationship ups and downs with Orlando Bloom as the main inspiration. She also cites Justin Timberlake’s 2013 hit “Mirror” as an influence.

“It’s a song that really talks about how intense it’s gotten and how many things we have had to go through,” Katy says. “Yes, we have problems. Everybody has challenges in a relationship. If it’s a real relationship, it’s going to challenge you into your best self. I really understand what Justin Timberlake said about, ‘You’re my mirror,’ because it’s true. They bring up all this stuff you can’t really see about yourself.”

The lyrics shine a light on the journey the couple went through in 2017.

“Make-ups to the break-ups, times we could’ve gave up / We put the dirty work in so now we know it’s worth it / Now we’re celebrating, I’m so glad we made it this far.”

In the video, which was filmed pre-quarantine and pre-baby bump, the new mother looks like a disco queen, shimmering in a silver-sequined dress with strands of crystals falling from her hairline like…champagne, of course!

Katy posted the video to her social media channels and quipped, “Listen to Champagne Problems to get your pre-baby body back 😩.”

“Champagne Problems” isn’t the only new music video from the pop star. After her sixth studio album “Smile” dropped on Friday, videos for beach-y banger “Tucked” and night jam “Cry About It Later” were also released, both fully animated.

The past month has been quite the ride for Katy. She and Orlando welcomed their first child just on August 26, just two days before her album’s release.

Orlando confirmed the happy news, by sharing a sweet black and white photo on Instagram where he and Katy are holding Daisy Dove Bloom’s sweet little hand. Orlando’s post was actually a re-post of the couple’s original birth announcement, which was shared on UNICEF’s Instagram account.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple told UNICEF.