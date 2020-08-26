Katy Perry Gives Birth To Baby Girl Named Daisy Dove And Dad Orlando Bloom Shares First Photo

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are the proud parents of a baby girl named, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Orlando Bloom confirmed the happy news, by sharing a sweet black and white photo on Instagram where he and Katy are holding her sweet little hand. Katy has a daisy painted on her fingernail, and the name clearly has special meaning, as one of the songbird’s most recent singles is called “Daisies.” Orlando’s post on Instagram was actually a re-post of the couple’s original birth announcement, which was shared on UNICEF’s Instagram account.

The couple shared their baby news with the organization because they are both Goodwill Ambassadors and also used their daughter’s arrival as a way to highlight issues for women giving birth around the world.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy,” the post began via UNICEF.

Then there was a personal note from the happy new parents. ⠀

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told UNICEF.⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.” ⠀

“As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀

“Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child,” the post concluded.

This is the couple’s first child together, making Katy a first-time mother. Orland shares his son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and announced they were expecting their first child together earlier this year.

Just days ahead of their daughter’s arrival, Katy revealed she was in full nesting mode. Congrats to the happy family!

