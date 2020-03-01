Katy Perry Has Only Nice Things To Say About Taylor Swift, Admits They “Text A Lot”

The bad blood here is long gone! In a recent interview with Australian magazine Stellar, Katy Perry commented on her current relationship with friend-turned-enemy-turned-friend Taylor Swift: “Well, we don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot.”

The pop superstars’ infamous feud, which started roughly in 2013, seemingly came to an end in the spring of 2018 when Perry sent Swift an actual olive branch before the first show of her “Reputation” Tour. A year later, Swift returned the favor, baking the “American Idol” judge chocolate chip cookies with icing that read, “Peace at Last.” The friendship was cemented just a week later when Perry appeared alongside Swift, hugging it out (in cheeseburger and fries costumes) in the “You Need To Calm Down” music video.

WATCH: The Funny Thing Katy Perry Asked Of Taylor Swift Before Ending Their Infamous Feud

The making of the music video was included in Swift’s recent Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana.” Perry addressed her involvement in the piece, commending “The Man” singer for her courageous vulnerability:

I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability,” she told the magazine.

The pop star continued with, “I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t. Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to.”

Katy finally added, “We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!”

Although a collaboration between the two pop titans has been long-wished for since the make-up, only time will tell whether that earworm will ever come to fruition. Perry is currently in her second season of judging duty on “American Idol,” while Swift is preparing for her “Lover” summer music festival.