Katy Perry Hints That A Vegas Residency Might Be In Her Future

Katy Perry may be waking up in Vegas!

The “Firework” singer dropped a major hint about a potential gig in viva Las Vegas in a live Facebook Q&A for “American Idol” on Sunday. Katy, still decked out in her Easter Bunny outfit, sat in her parked car telling fans that her car is a space, “where I can be by myself and I can promise that there won’t be any interruptions.” Katy began to field questions about “Idol” when a fan named Patrick asked the pop star about 6 minutes into the session, “Any chance you’re gonna consider doing a Vegas residency?”

Katy responded to the question, “Hey Patrick,” then winked, adding, “That one was for you.”

See the moment at the 5:50 mark in the video below:

#AmericanIdol Q &A! Posted by Katy Perry on Sunday, April 12, 2020

Las Vegas is currently in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic and all current residencies are on hiatus. However, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the “Never Worn White” songstress was seen touring the Colosseum at Caesars Palace last year, the location of Celine Dion’s 16-year residency.

“Caesars Entertainment officials offered no comment about Perry’s tour of the venue, which was confirmed by sources who saw her on the property Friday,” the publication reported at the time. “She and members of her entourage were shown the balcony and lower-level seating and also visited the Colosseum’s dressing rooms.”

Katy is currently in quarantine with her fiancé and her soon-to-be-baby-daddy, Orlando Bloom. The singer showed off her growing baby bump in an Instagram post on Sunday in her bunny costume, and captioned, “Somebunny 🐰 is going to be live on FACEBOOK with you right before Idol starts tonight at 7:45p ET to have a little Q&A about any of your #AmericanIdol questions 🐣.”

Katy announced last month that she and Orlando are expecting a baby girl. Katy revealed the gender in an Instagram post earlier this month, showing her fiancé’s face covered in pink cream. “💕 it’s a girl 💕,” the mom-to-be proudly shared.

Orlando is already a dad to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. He gushed to U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times recently about becoming a father for the second time.

“This kind of joy isn’t something you can put into words — or really wrap your head around,” he said. “Obviously, we’ve known for a long time before going public. As you can imagine, it’s such an incredibly precious, private, yet commonplace moment to be sharing with the world… The whole family is over the moon.”