Katy Perry Likes Tweet Shading James Charles Following His Drama With Tati Westbrook

Katy Perry isn’t afraid to go there.

According to her “likes” section on Twitter, she liked a viral video of a girl doing a wild interpretive dance to the sound of James Charles’ apology video.

Me dancing to James Charles apology pic.twitter.com/3PF5Q0Zehb — Emmy (@emmymhartman) May 11, 2019

The video currently has over 4 million views, has been re-tweeted over 100k times and has over 400k likes.

The move by the pop icon comes after James has come under fire after fellow beauty guru Tati Westbook shaded him in a video titled, “BYE SISTER.”

The scandal has caused him to lose over 2 million YouTube subscribers over the weekend, according to analytics website SocialBlade.com.

While James has lost followers, Tati has only gained them, amassing over 2.6 million subscribers over the weekend.

If you missed the drama that has unfolded, during Coachella, James promoted Sugar Bear Hair, a direct competitor to his long-time friend Tati’s gummy vitamin line.

This upset Tati, who went on her Instagram story and posted a video where she cried and talked about feeling betrayed. Her Insta story ended up striking a nerve with beauty guru Gabriel Zamora who went onto call her out and say that she should just make a full video spilling the tea, which is exactly what she did.

In her video, Tati claims that James betrayed her, as she’s been supporting him for a long time dating back to when he only had 20k subscribers, and saying that she’s completely done with him.

She also says she doesn’t condone how he’s been acting lately, alleging that he’s emotionless and only cares about staying relevant. Tati also brings up how James always jokes about wanting to hook up with straight men, something he has joked about in previous videos, saying that kind of behavior is not funny.

James went on to address the drama in an apology video on his channel, saying he’s sorry about everything and how it went down.

Katy Perry’s Most Fabulous Red Carpet Fashions View Gallery

— Stephanie Swaim