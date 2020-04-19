Katy Perry Mourns Loss Of Beloved Cat ‘Kitty Purry’

Katy Perry is mourning the loss of her beloved cat.

The “Firework” singer took to Instagram to reveal her 15-year-old cat Kitty Purry has sadly passed away.

She shared several snaps of her furry friend and penned a tribute to her pet.

“Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many,” she began.

“Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven. Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way,” she continued. “Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents 💔 #kittypurryforever.”

Her celeb friends reacted to the news in the comments.

“Love you kitty purry. You’re a legend and you will FUR sure live on in us all,” Johnny Wujek said.

“LEGENDS NEVER DIE,” Jeremy Scott said.

Kris Jenner posted some broken heart emojis and a hand praying emoji.

The feline was beloved by the KatyCats and even was featured in the singer’s breakout music video for “I Kissed A Girl” back in 2008.

— Stephanie Swaim