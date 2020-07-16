Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Dog Mighty Is Missing: ‘My Heart Is Already Broken’

The search is out for Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s furry companion.

The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to report that his pup, Mighty, is missing after the dog was last seen in Montecito, California.

“MIGHTY IS MISSING in Montecito, California,” Orlando wrote alongside a series of snapshots of the pup. “He is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward.”

Orlando also urged his fans to “only send REAL INFO,” explaining, “my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury.”

Some of the actor’s Hollywood friends took to the comments section of his post to express their love and support.

“Oh Mighty 🙏 love you guys,” Kate Hudson wrote.

Helena Christensen also penned, “Oh I’m so so sorry, I can’t imagine the pain you’re going through. Mighty must and will be found!!

The “Carnival Row” star brought Mighty into his home back in 2017. He and fiancée Katy, who are expecting their first child together later this summer, also share an identical poodle named Nugget.

After Orlando welcomed the pooch into his family, he opened up to BBC Radio 1 about how “obsessed” he had become with his fury companion.

“My son wanted a very small dog, and this one magicked its way into his life. I didn’t pick it. I didn’t choose it. I wouldn’t necessarily have, but he did, in many ways, because he was like, ‘I want a mini dog,’ and then there was a mini dog,” he explained to Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 in 2017. “It’s a teeny, tiny dog. When I first got it, it was the size of this cup of tea. It was tiny, teeny, and I was worried it was going to… but now he’s got a bit more about him. He’s about the size of my shoe — two shoes. He’s about a pound a half.”

Adding, “I’m obsessed. I’ve started to Instagram — I just do stories of the dog the whole time. I think it roughens my masculine edges.”

We hope Mighty returns to his beloved dog dad quickly!