Katy Perry Releases Groovy Retro Music Video For ‘Never Really Over’

Katycats get ready because Katy Perry is back and here to slay.

The pop star released her new music video for her single “Never Really Over” on Friday.

The video features groovy ’70s imagery and major retro vibes as the singer belts out her new song. Its starts with Katy entering what appears to be a commune of some sort, and trying to attempting to “get over” someone by using various techniques.

The lyrics also reference this as she sings, ” Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over // And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again // And I’ll have to get over you all over again // Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over // And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again // And I’ll have to get over you all over again.”

The video has over 3.5 million views already and fans are loving it, sounding off in the comments section on YouTube.

“She’s being underestimated these days… SHE DESERVES A LOT MORE, btw LOVE the song and MV,” one fan wrote.

“I’m here for the new era, I want a whole new concept for this one The visuals on point,” another person added.

“Omg katy you’re so beautiful, this song is amazing I loved it <3,” a third stan added.

Katy wasn’t the only artist to release new music and she took to Twitter to congratulate her fellow female artists who also dropped new bangers on Friday.

“Thanks for the love y’all and congrats to all the wonderful new music out by so many talented goddesses: @mileycyrus @iamcardib @camila_cabello @rosaliavt @tovelo @charlie_xcs @beberexha,” she tweeted.

Are you a fan of “Never Really Over”?

— Stephanie Swaim