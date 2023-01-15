Ke Huy Quan Says He’s Trying Not To Cry in Emotional Critics Choice Awards Speech Following Win

Ke Huy Quan could barely hold back the tears at The Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night.

Ke Huy Quan picked up the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and he was overcome with emotion as he made his way to the stage.

“Wow. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Okay. Who I am going to try real hard to not cry tonight,” Ke Huy Quan began his speech. “Ever since our movie came out, everyone has shown me so much kindness that it’s hard not to get emotional. I’m so, so nervous. This is so unexpected.”

“You know. When I think about it, my comeback story could have been very, very different had it not been for the critics and the journalists. I was bracing for a different reaction but because of your generosity, I was welcomed back with so much positivity. You have not only helped audiences find our little movie but you’ve also helped audiences to remember who I am. And for that, for that I am so, so grateful to you,” he added.

Then he moved onto his co-stars.

“Thank you so, so much to the Critics Choice association. Thank you to Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, and the entire family. Lastly, thank you to everyone who has reached out. Your messages, your comments. Getting to meet some of you in person means the world to me. I did not realize how much I have missed you. Thank you. Thank you so much.”

This win on Sunday night at the Critics Choice Awards follows up Ke’s win at the Golden Globe Awards earlier in the week for Best Supporting Actor.

