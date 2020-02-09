Keanu Reeves And Diane Keaton Relive Making ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ Nearly 17 Years Ago: ‘You Were Amazing’

Legendary actors Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton presented the award for Best Original Screenplay at the 2020 Oscars, and the two had an adorable reunion while on stage.

Diane and Keanu acted alongside one another in the 2003 movie “Something’s Gotta Give,” where they played two people involved in a love triangle with another character played by Jack Nicholson.

“Hello there, Keanu. Well — anyway, ah, you know, it’s been a long time since we made that movie, ‘Something’s Gotta Give,’” Diane began. “You remember me in it?”

Of course, Keanu did. “You were amazing,” the 55-year-old actor responded. Diane responded in kind, “You were amazing!”

The two then shared a laugh at costar Jack’s expense. “We had some really, well, let’s be frank. We had a good time,” Diane said to Keanu.

“It was a good time,” Keanu answered. “You and Jack!” Diane hilariously responded with, “I wouldn’t go that far,” to audible laughs from the audience.

Diane herself ended up with an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role in the film. Keanu’s work is up for an Oscar this year—the actor voiced Duke Kaboom in “Toy Story 4,” which was nominated for Best Animated Feature.

We love the love these two still have for each other!