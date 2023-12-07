Keisha Nash, Actress & Ex-Wife Of Forest Whitaker, Dies At 51

Keisha Nash, an actress and producer who was previously married to Forest Whitaker, has died. She was 51 years old.

Nash and Whitaker’s daughter, True, confirmed the sad news on Thursday, penning a heartbreaking tribute to her late mother alongside a series of poignant throwback images.

“Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond. the most beautiful woman in the world … thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Nash and Whitaker reportedly met while working on 1994’s “Blown Away,” and were married from 1996 to 2018.

She accompanied the performer to the 2007 Academy Awards and was seen getting emotional during his Best Actor acceptance speech. Whitaker won for his performance in “The Last King of Scotland” and thanked Nash from the stage.

In addition to True, the former couple shared daughter Sonnet. Whitaker and Nash also had one child each from previous relationships, son Ocean and daughter Autumn, respectively.