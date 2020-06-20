Keith Urban Wishes Nicole Kidman A Happy Birthday In A Super Sweet Way

Keith Urban has major love for his wife Nicole Kidman.

The country crooner took to Instagram to wish his love a happy 53rd birthday on Saturday, June 20, 2020 sharing a cute snap of the “Big Little Lies” star behind some balloons.

“WHAT A GIFT JANELLE AND ANTONY KIDMAN BROUGHT INTO THE WORLD ON THIS DAY!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABYGIRL,” he captioned that snap.

Fans were loving the super cute gesture and reacted in the comments.

“@keithurban that could be the cutest thing that was said ever! @nicolekidman you lucky lady happy birthday!,” one person wrote.

“Happy Birthday to your Baby Girl. Your wife is the sweetest most beautiful woman,” another said.

This isn’t the first time the musician has wished his wife a happy birthday on social media in a sweet way.

Last year he shared a video of him playing the birthday song on a piano. At the end he says, “Happy birthday baby, I love you.”

He is also there for his wife when he can’t physically be near her.

In 2018, Nicole shared a video of her hubby at one of his concerts, where he got the massive crowd involved and had them sing happy birthday to his wifey.

“What a gift – my husband and everyone at @officialcusa Oshkosh WI singing me Happy Birthdya!!!!!!” she wrote.

Seems like these two are the perfect match!

