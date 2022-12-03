Keke Palmer Announces She’s Pregnant During ‘SNL’ Monologue: It’s ‘The Biggest Blessing’

Surprise! Keke Palmer has a baby on the way!

During her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, the “Nope” actress revealed that she’s expecting her first child.

Keke broke the happy news during her monologue after addressing the growing speculation that she was pregnant.

“I’m especially glad to be here, though, because there’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, Keke’s having a baby.’ ‘Keke’s pregnant.’ And I want to set the record straight – I am!”

Keke excitedly unbuttoned her oversized blazer to reveal her baby bump and cradled it as the audience clapped and cheered.

“I got to say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” she joked in her monologue. “I mean, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I got a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me, ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘Shhh, can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line! Let the check clear, then we can get to the damn baby shower!'”

But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited, guys,” she added. “I’m going to be a mom!”