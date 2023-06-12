Kelis Addresses Bill Murray Dating Rumors For The First Time

Kelis is weighing in on all of the rumors about her dating life!

On Saturday, the “Milkshake” singer replied to a fan’s Instagram comment asking her about recent speculation that she’s romantically involved with Bill Murray.

The fan commented on a sizzling snap of Kelis standing in the ocean and rocking in a colorful bikini.

“Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?” they quipped.

Kelis seemed to playfully refuse to set the record straight, replying, “lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

When another commenter wrote in part, “Bill got u out by here riding his wave lol media is destroying y’all,” the musician replied, “Lol yeah maybe for now. Everyone’s dumb and will believe anything, but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy. So who’s really laughing 😂 now that’s funny.”

The Sun first claimed in a report last week that the 42-year-old songstress and the 72-year-old “Ghostbusters” funnyman were dating amid a whirlwind romance.

Bill has not publicly commented on the report.