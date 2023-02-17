Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Dies By Suicide In Their Nashville Home

Kellie Pickler’s husband has passed away.

Kyle Jacobs was found dead in their Nashville home on Friday, per a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department obtained by Access Hollywood.

The 49-year-old passed away from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom office,” per the release.

“Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide,” the statement begins.

The “American Idol” alum called 911 after she was unable to open the door to the upstairs room where her husband’s body was found.

“Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

The pair married in 2011 after dating for over two years.

They had previously starred in a 2015 CMT reality series about their relationship called “I Love Kellie Pickler.”