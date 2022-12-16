Kelly Clarkson Announced As Host Of 2023 NFL Honors: ‘I Am So Stoked To Do This’

Kelly Clarkson has an exciting new hosting gig!

The Grammy and Emmy award-winning performer has been tapped to host the 2023 NFL Honors, a primetime awards special celebrating the best players, performances and plays from the 2022 NFL season.

Kelly announced the exciting news on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Friday, telling her audience she is “so stoked to do this.”

“I am excited to announce – Obviously, this is something huge. I mean, we go together like peanut butter and jelly,” she quipped. “So, the NFL has asked me, Kelly Clarkson, to host the 2023 NFL Honors. I am very excited!”

Kelly will make history as the first woman to host the award show, which debuted in 2012. Past hosts include Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin, Conan O’Brien and Seth Meyers, among other stars.

This year’s award show will take broadcast live from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz., on Feb. 9. The Associated Press’ annual accolades – including AP Most Valuable Player – will be awarded, as will the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

The award show will come just three days before Super Bowl LVII, which will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The NFL Honors, presented by Invisalign, will air live Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9/8c on NBC, NFL Network and Peacock, with the NFL Honors red carpet show airing at 8/7c on NFL Network.