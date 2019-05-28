Kelly Clarkson Claps Back At An Internet Troll Who Took Aim At A 16-Year-Old Girl

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Appendicitis Had Her In ‘Tears’ Backstage At The BBMAs



Kelly Clarkson was not going to let a Twitter troll ruin her Memorial Day weekend!

“The Voice” coach spent the holiday at the Indy 500 where she sang the National Anthem to kick off the festivities.

Unfortunately, a Twitter user made a rude comment about “her” performance of what they thought was “God Bless America.”

“@KellyClarkson Indy 500 – Absolute WORST version of God Bless America I’ve ever heard!!! Sing it the way it was written, without all the slow whining, the ‘stylizing,’ the chirps and warbles. Want to know how to sing it right? Listen to Kate Smith’s version,” the user wrote.

Kelly clearly saw the message and couldn’t help but send off an epic clap back!

“I didn’t actually sing that song today but the 16 yr old girl that did, nailed it. Also think about the fact that U signed in online & took the time 2 drag a 16 yr old girl. Really think about it because Ur showing the worst side of U & I have faith that you’re cooler than this,” she replied.

I didn’t actually sing that song today but the 16 yr old girl that did, nailed it. Also, think about the fact that U signed in online & took the time 2 drag a 16 yr old girl. Really think about it because Ur showing the worst side of U & I have faith that you’re cooler than this. https://t.co/dAEhl4MamV — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 26, 2019

The 16-year-old girl who did sing “God Bless America” was none other than “The Voice” winner Chevel Shepherd!

And naturally Twitter fans that witnessed the performance came to the 16 year old’s defense!

Chevel competed on Season 15 of the show and was a member of Team Kelly.

Despite the hurtful comment, Kelly killed it with HER performance of the patriotic song that had us (trying) to sing along to the high notes!

