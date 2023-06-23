Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Favorite Song From New Album ‘Chemistry’: It’s ‘Really Intense’ (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her new album “Chemistry” and the personal ties it has to her life.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” host reflected on writing her latest music, and which song speaks to her the most.

“The hardest one to write, but the one I like a little bit more than the others is ‘Lighthouse.’ It’s a really intense song for me and it was kind of me figuring out, just finalizing what I was going to do and it had come to the conclusion that it wasn’t going to work, you know, so that was a really hard…it was just a really hard pill to swallow honestly when you when you love someone so intensely. That’s probably my favorite right now on the album,” she said.

Kelly Clarkson: Life In Photos View Gallery

Many of Kelly’s new songs are rumored to be inspired by her recent divorce from Brandon Blackstock and the superstar admitted that as an artist she feels like it’s a gift to be able to heal through her music.

“Whenever we decided to start actually working on an album I was very adamant from the very beginning that I did not want just like a divorce breakup album, I wanted that to be in there because obviously it’s my life, what happened, I went through something, but I wanted the whole thing to be in there because to diminish a relationship down to just the bad is a disservice I think,” Kelly explained. “Favorite Kind of High” and “Magic,” you know, there’s just songs on there that are that point out that it wasn’t all bad. There was fire and passion and magic, and all these things that are the reason why you fought so long, you know? And why you try so hard. That is real. That was real, so I just wanted from the beginning to make sure the whole album was like the scope of an entire relationship and not just the doom.”

The “American Idol” alum is next heading to Las Vegas for an anticipated residency and she told Access that the “storyteller kind of vibe” of her show will be intimate and relaxed.

“Chemistry” is out now and Kelly’s Las Vegas residency, “Chemistry: An Intimate Evening” runs from July 28 to August 19 at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.