Kelly Clarkson’s Cover Of Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ Is Everything!

Kelly Clarkson covered Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” and stuns fans!

“The Voice” star took a moment during her Meaning of Life tour show in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Friday to talk to the audience about how much she loves Lady Gaga.

Kelly told fans during her “A Minute and a Glass of Wine” segment, “This chick is amazing. We’re really different, but at the same time, we’re really similar in the fact that she just loves music, and that’s why she’s doing what she’s doing.”

I remember her first single, we actually did a show together, combined for some event,” Kelly continued. “She wrote me a handwritten letter saying, ‘Thank you so much. It was an honor to open for you.’ She was the nicest human being ever… It’s cool to know someone that talented is also really nice. I’ve been rooting for her for a while.”

“This song, it’s from the movie that she’s nominated for, like, a billion awards for… and I hope she wins,” Kelly announced before launching into her rendition. “I hope I don’t suck, and if I do, I hope she doesn’t see it,” Kelly joked.

Video of the performance was posted to Kelly’s Facebook page. You can hear her sing “Shallow” about 8 minutes and 30 seconds in the Facebook Live video below.

#AMinuteAndAGlassOfWine – Green Bay WI February 15th 2019 #AMinuteAndAGlassOfWine – Green Bay WI February 15th 2019 Posted by Kelly Clarkson on Friday, February 15, 2019

It isn’t the first time the “Since U Been Gone” singer has wowed fans with a surprise cover. Last week at her tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, Kelly gave her own spin to Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman.” Watch the video below at the 8:45 mark.

#AMinuteAndAGlassOfWine – Kansas City MO February 7th 2019 #AMinuteAndAGlassOfWine – Kansas City MO February 7th 2019 Posted by Kelly Clarkson on Thursday, February 7, 2019

Now we’re totally stanning a Kelly Clarkson-Lady Gaga duet!!