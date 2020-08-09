Kelly Osbourne Shows Off 85-pound Weight-Loss Transformation: ‘It Feels Good’

Kelly Osbourne is looking great and feeling good!

Earlier this week, the star took to Instagram to share a chic selfie of herself rocking a red Gucci jumpsuit – and it got quite the attention!

Jeannie Mai’s mom commented on the post, writing, “Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight.”

“That’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you,” the 35-year-old replied. “Can you believe it?”

The realty TV star later shared a pic of herself holding up a size 26 clothing tag, which is roughly a size 2 in the United States.

“Yes…I’m bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!” she wrote alongside the pic on Instagram.

And the photos didn’t stop there! Kelly posted another snap of herself, but this time wearing long pink and purple pigtail braids.

Her celeb friends were quick share their comments on the cute post.

“You look like an actual angel,” Lucy Hale wrote, while Paris Hilton commented with a heart eyes emoji. Vanessa Hudgens also wrote, “”Gorgeeeee.”

Back in January, Kelly shared that she was going to make self-care a priority in 2020.

“2019 has been one hell of a year,” she wrote at the time on Instagram. “In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me.”

Adding, “I have come to the realization that I constantly put the needs of others before my own. It’s going to be the year of me!!!”