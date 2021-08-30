Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Think They’re ‘Crushing’ Being Empty Nesters

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are officially empty nesters after their youngest child Joaquin headed off to college.

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host posted a photo on Instagram of the couple sitting on the couch looking cozy, writing, “So far we are crushing this empty nest thing.”

Some of their famous friends commented on their candid post, Naomi Campbell wrote, “Omg so funny and sorry. It must hurt bad. Andy Cohen simply wrote, “Awwwww.”

Their son Michael commented on his mom’s post, writing, “I had almost no doubt.”

Kelly and Mark’s home became empty after sending their 18-year-old son Joaquin to the University of Michigan where he will be joining the school’s wrestling team.

He shared the exciting news in March on Instagram, “Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program.”

The couple are also parents to 20-year-old Lola and 24-year-old Michael.

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Love Story Over The Last 25 Years View Gallery

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!