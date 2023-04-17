Kelly Ripa Reflects On Mark Consuelos’ Debut On ‘Live With Kelly And Mark’ (Exclusive)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are reacting to their first day as co-hosts of “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

“I feel great,” Mark told Access Hollywood as he walked off the set after filming his debut episode as the full-time co-host Monday alongside his real-life wife, turned work wife.

“It was so fast,” the former “Riverdale” star said.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t even [know]…sometimes it’s happening [so fast]. Live TV happens in real time and so you’re not really even sure [how it went,]” Kelly said.

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Love Story Over The Last 25 Years View Gallery

The 52-year-old reflected on the sound advice Kelly gave him before they took their seats on the daytime talk show.

“Just be yourself. Enjoy the moment, be in the moment because that’s what this show is, especially the first 20 minutes. We had great things to talk about and just having her next to me is always just you know very reassuring,” he gushed.

“He knocked it out of the park like he always does,” the 52-year-old said. “Mark has done this so many times in the past that it just feels very normal.”

Kelly, who said goodbye to her previous co-host, Ryan Seacrest, last week, joked about their new morning routine with her husband.

“I try to get in the shower first,” Mark said. “He takes cold showers, did you know this?” Kelly teased, adding that she is the complete opposite of her spouse when it comes to prepping for their workday.

The pair also explained how they will manage to not bring their work home with them now that they will be spending more time together.

“We’re super busy,” Mark said. “He goes to goes to his other job, I go to my other job, and we won’t really see each other until…maybe for a late dinner tonight,” Kelly explained.