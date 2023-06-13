Kelly Ripa Says Ryan Seacrest Would Be ‘Perfect’ To Replace Pat Sajak On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Kelly Ripa has a good candidate in mind to replace retiring “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak!

The “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast host told Access Hollywood on Tuesday that she’s all in when it comes to the possibility of her friend and former “Live” co-host Ryan Seacrest taking over for the game show icon.

“He’d be perfect for that!” Kelly smiled, adding, “That to me makes perfect sense …I could see him sliding in there.”

Despite noting that “Wheel” sounded like a “dream job” when Pat once described the shooting schedule to her, Kelly isn’t throwing her own hat in the ring as his potential successor.

“Oh, no no. That’s OK. I’ve got my hands full as it is,” she laughed.

Kelly isn’t kidding!

In addition to dominating daytime TV alongside husband Mark Consuelos on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” the mom of three has already welcomed an impressive A-list roster on her podcast and loves the freedom the platform provides.

“I’ve found through my experience working at the talk show that the best conversations I’ve always had happen off camera. … People are just more willing and open and free without the eye of the camera [and] I think audiences can be intimidating to people,” she explained.

Though Kelly said that she’s been lucky to book nearly every star she’s sought so far, from Matthew McConaughey to Carol Burnett, there is “one holdout” she would consider her “dream” guest – Madonna!

“I’m still hopeful every day that when she’s off that tour maybe she’ll come on our humble podcast, because there’s nothing not to like about it,” Kelly said, pointing out that an interview subject can join her from wherever they’d like – be it while reclining in their backyard or walking their dog.

Indeed, Kelly herself has turned oldest son Michael Consuelos’ former bedroom into her podcast studio! And, her and Mark’s daughter, Lola, is set to join her on-air soon – but maybe not in the way she has in mind.

Kelly teased that the recent NYU grad is already her “most demanding guest” to date because she wants to “ask all the questions” instead of answering them!

“I think I’m pretty good at turning the tables,” Kelly shared. “So she may think that she’ll be asking the questions but I’ll get the information out of her for sure.”

“Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” is available to download and listen to now.

— Erin Biglow