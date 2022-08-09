Kenan Thompson Is Hosting The 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards host has been revealed!

Kenan Thompson will host the 74th annual award show this year, NBCUniversal and the Television Academy announced on Tuesday.

The award-winning actor, comedian, and producer is perhaps best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” which he will star in for the 20th season, Kenan is the show’s longest-running cast member.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” Thompson said. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Kenan’s affection for NBC is definitely mutual. Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said, “Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

In addition to “SNL.” Kenan has been nominated for six Emmy awards, including a win for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the “SNL” song “Come Back, Barack”, executive produced and starred as the title character in the NBC comedy series “Kenan” for two seasons, and has been a part of countless films and animated movies.

The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast of the Emmy Awards from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.

Hayley Santaflorentina