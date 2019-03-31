Kendall Jenner Defends Herself After Backlash Over Fyre Festival Promotion: ‘I Definitely Do As Much Research As I Can’

Kendall Jenner is finally speaking out after her involvement in the now-infamous Fyre Festival disaster.

The 23-year-old model explained her side of the story in an interview with The New York Times after receiving backlash for advertising the ill-fated event on Instagram. Although Kendall wasn’t involved with the catastrophe, she was reportedly paid six figures to share one promotional post for Fyre Festival to her millions of followers.

“You get reached out to by people to, whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out,” she said. “Sometimes it’s a risk. I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn’t much research you can do because it’s a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will.”

WATCH: Kendall Jenner Says She’s ‘Cried Endlessly’ Over Social Media Comments

Khloé Kardashian has also come under fire for some of her business decisions. Most recently, she was called out by Jameela Jamil, who criticized her endorsement of weight loss shakes on Instagram.

The “Good Place” actress commented on her post, “If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product… and b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy. Side effects such as… cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration… Then I guess I have to.”

WATCH: Jameela Jamil Slams ‘Irresponsible’ Khloé Kardashian For Promoting Weight Loss Shakes

In response to the criticism, the “Revenge Body” star told The New York Times, “I don’t live in that negative energy space. Ninety percent of people will be really excited about the family and the journey and who we are.” She also added that she’s never had a chef and documents all her workouts with her personal trainer on Instagram. “Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move…” she said.

Kim Kardashian also came to her sister’s defense. “If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s, like, a huge priority,” she said. “If someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider. You’re going to get backlash for almost everything, so long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your may be, as long as you’re OK with that.”

— Gabi Duncan