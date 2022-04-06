Kendall Jenner Reacts To The Weeknd Replacing Kanye West As Coachella Headliner

The Weeknd is set to replace Kanye West at Coachella and Kendall Jenner is subtly reacting to the news.

On Wednesday, the “Blinding Lights” singer confirmed that he will headline the 2022 music festival, alongside Swedish House Mafia, on Sunday, April 17, and Sunday, April 24 instead of the “Donda” rapper.

The Weeknd shared a photo of the new lineup on his Instagram page, and Kendall simply commented on the post with the praying hands emoji.

Although the reaction may just be excitement over the new musical act, some fans think it could also be a dig at her former brother-in-law, who backed out of the slot less than two weeks before the two-weekend fest was set to kick off.

On Monday, the Yeezy founder reportedly dropped out of the California-based event and is said to have taken Travis Scott with him.

The “SICKO MODE” rapper, who shares two kids with Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner, was allegedly slated to take the stage with Ye.

The move comes after tension between Kanye West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian publicly played out, with the “Gold Digger” rapper sharing a series of now-deleted posts about the Skims founder and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on his Instagram page.

WATCH: Kanye West Suspended From Instagram For 24 Hours Amid Kim Kardashian Feud



“Kanye is backing out because he wants to stay out of the public eye after all the drama with Kim and Pete; he wants to get help,” a source told Page Six.

The Weeknd will now join Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as the festival’s top performers. Coachella kicks off on April 15 in Indio, California.

The Weeknd Brings Down The House In Super Bowl LV Halftime Performance View Gallery

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!