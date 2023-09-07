Kendra Wilkinson Goes To ER After Suffering Panic Attack

Kendra Wilkinson recently sought medical help.

The “Girls Next Door” alum, 38, checked in to a Los Angeles emergency room after experiencing a panic attack and trouble sleeping, her rep confirmed to multiple outlets this week. Kendra is said to have gone to the hospital on Sept. 6 and has been feeling overwhelmed balancing her personal and professional life as of late, the rep said.

Kendra’s ex-husband, Hank Baskett, 41, was reportedly by her side during her visit. The former couple shares son Hank IV, 13, and daughter Alijah, 9, and the “Kendra Sells Hollywood” star previously opened up to Access Daily’s Kit Hoover and Scott Evans in June about how supportive her children have been as she pursues a fresh chapter as a real estate agent.

“Real estate for me is so important because my kids are watching that. They love that part and they want me to succeed in that way,” she said, adding that she’s “so focused and so determined” to cultivate her new career after spending so many years as a Hollywood celebrity.

Though Kendra said that she and Hank are on solid co-parenting ground and she couldn’t be more grateful for all her blessings, she admitted that she was finding it difficult to carve time for herself.

“I can’t even commit to the idea of dating,” she said, explaining that between her professional goals and motherhood duties she’s often multitasking enough as it is.

“I don’t even have a nanny, so I’m out at the basketball courts on my weeks. I’m out five hours every single day watching [my son] play basketball and I’m sitting there on my real estate,” she laughed.

Kendra and Hank finalized their divorce in 2018 after nearly a decade of marriage.