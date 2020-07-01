Kenny Ortega Addresses Ryan’s Sexuality In ‘High School Musical’

Director Kenny Ortega is revealing new information about “High School Musical” character Ryan Evans’ sexuality.

“…We decided he’d probably going to come out in college. It was less about coming out and just more about letting his true colors come forward,” Kenny said in a new interview with Variety.

The character, played by Lucas Grabeel, was known for his flashy sense of style, impressive singing voice, and duets with twin sister Sharpay, portrayed by Ashley Tisdale.

When asked if he considered making Ryan openly gay in the movies, Kenny revealed that, despite Disney being “the most progressive group of people” he’s worked with, he still felt hesitation at the time.

“I was concerned because it was family and kids, that Disney might not be ready to cross that line and move into that territory yet. So, I just took it upon myself to make choices that I felt that those who were watching would grab,” he said. “They would see it, they would feel it, they would know it and they would identify with it. And that is what happened.”

Kenny says he’s proud of the impact his characters have had on the young people that watch his films. He mused that thousands of kids have said, “If it weren’t for ‘High School Musical,’ I don’t know that I would have ever been comfortable in my skin. I don’t know when I would have been able to feel comfortable enough to come out, embrace who I am.”

— by Katcy Stephan