Kerry Washington, John Legend, Thandie Newton and more stars are rallying around “Empire” star Jussie Smollett after he was brutally attacked last night in Chicago in an apparent racial and homophobic charged assault.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed to Access that they are investigating a possible hate crime that occurred on Monday night where the victim was beaten, had a rope tied around his neck, had a substance thrown on him, at the hands of two attackers who shouted racial slurs.

A source Chicago PD for NBC News Investigations told Access that the victim is Jussie Smollett, and the timeline of events is still being investigated, but two white males were involved in the attack. The substance thrown on Smollet was bleach according to the source. Smollett is still in the hospital following the attack a source close to the family told NBC News.

Smollett came out as as homosexual in 2016.

Stars showed their support for Jussie on social media.

Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack. We support you and pray that you find peace and justice. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 29, 2019

DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 29, 2019

Sending love and healing prayers to my brother @JussieSmollett . Keep living and being you. #HateCrimes pic.twitter.com/218T1EG5fb — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 29, 2019

I’m deeply horrified and saddened by the racist and homophobic attacks against @JussieSmollett. He is a kind and profoundly talented soul whom I respect with all my heart. The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live… — Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) January 29, 2019

…whoever did this, do not forget that you are nothing but hate filled cowards while Jussie’s talent and activism will continue to shine a bright light on to the world for decades to come. — Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) January 29, 2019

I'm just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW! 😢😢🙇🏾‍♀️🙇🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/p4GqfNW3An — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 29, 2019

Sending my love and prayers to you @JussieSmollett . This is unacceptable and they will be brought to justice. — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) January 29, 2019