Kerry Washington, John Legend And More Stars Share Shocked Reactions Over Jussie Smollet Attack

Kerry Washington, John Legend, Thandie Newton and more stars are rallying around “Empire” star Jussie Smollett after he was brutally attacked last night in Chicago in an apparent racial and homophobic charged assault.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed to Access that they are investigating a possible hate crime that occurred on Monday night where the victim was beaten, had a rope tied around his neck, had a substance thrown on him, at the hands of two attackers who shouted racial slurs.

A source  Chicago PD for NBC News Investigations told Access that the victim is Jussie Smollett, and the timeline of events is still being investigated, but two white males were involved in the attack. The substance thrown on Smollet was bleach according to the source. Smollett is still in the hospital following the attack a source close to the family told NBC News.

Smollett came out as as homosexual in 2016.

Stars showed their support for Jussie on social media.

