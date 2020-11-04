Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo, Katy Perry and More Urge Patience As Every Vote For 2020 Election Gets Counted

With no clear winner on Election Day and many key battleground states still not called, the world is anxiously awaiting the 2020 Presidential election results.

Election officials are still processing the votes in key states like North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania which will play a critical role in obtaining the necessary 270 electoral college votes needed to win the Presidency for Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Mail-in votes are still being counted nationwide after a historical number of ballots were submitted.

Celebrities from Kerry Washington, Debra Messing, Mark Ruffalo and more are urging people to stay patient as results continue to roll in and that it may take time for every vote to be counted.

We’ve got this. Just wait for it.

Celebrities Proudly Voting In The 2020 Presidential Election

