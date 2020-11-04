Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo, Katy Perry and More Urge Patience As Every Vote For 2020 Election Gets Counted

With no clear winner on Election Day and many key battleground states still not called, the world is anxiously awaiting the 2020 Presidential election results.

Election officials are still processing the votes in key states like North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania which will play a critical role in obtaining the necessary 270 electoral college votes needed to win the Presidency for Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Mail-in votes are still being counted nationwide after a historical number of ballots were submitted.

Celebrities from Kerry Washington, Debra Messing, Mark Ruffalo and more are urging people to stay patient as results continue to roll in and that it may take time for every vote to be counted.

Hang tough everyone. #CountEveryVote this is what we have been saying about Trump and his #RedMirage. https://t.co/Ao29PH5PEm — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2020

We all pay our taxes. Our Vote is our sacred and Nationally protected right. #CountEveryVote — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 3, 2020

As voters, we turned out in record numbers, despite a pandemic, an economic collapse, and attempts to stop us. Now we’re going to make sure that every vote counts. #EveryVoteCounts #DemocracyRising #CountEveryVote — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 4, 2020

Told you all. Just be patient. Relax and #CountEveryVote https://t.co/q9dsiaoP2Q — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 4, 2020

YESSSSS! Tonight is going exactly as we expected. We HAVE THE VOTES! Thank you pollworkers for all the work you are doing. You are national treasures. #CountEveryVote #EveryVoteCounts #TooBigToRig https://t.co/HbXFKaoe5h — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) November 4, 2020

They gotta count every vote.

Every last one.

Just. Keep. Breathing.

This could take a little while.#CountEveryVote — James Corden (@JKCorden) November 4, 2020

Biden will win – and we should get to 50 senate seats -WHEN ALL votes counted –

That still tracks – “@Trannykins: @johncusack I’ve never loved you more then when you are reassuring us that Biden will get to 270.” — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 4, 2020

The votes are in. We’ve turned out in record numbers, despite a pandemic and all the struggles of 2020. Now, we each deserve to have our voice heard and vote counted. #EveryVoteCounts pic.twitter.com/8Y7mmVqkyg — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) November 4, 2020

Neither candidate has won but one of them is falsely pretending he won which is dangerous.

Based on that alone I want to point something out: they’re not “the same.” I’m sick of the “they’re the same” takes. It’s boring. It’s lazy. This is serious. We need to #CountEveryVote. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) November 4, 2020