Kerry Washington & Reese Witherspoon Have New Year’s Eve Party For 2020 Emmys

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon are so over 2020.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” stars Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon were virtually joined by Jimmy Kimmel during the Television Academy’s 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards – and they were not exactly celebrating the big award show.

The two stars, who came together to watch the virtual award show, told the TV host that they were marking another event: 2021.

“Because we’re ready for this year to be over,” Reese explained to Jimmy.

When Jimmy asked if they had the power to simply declare the end the year, Reese said, “Of course. We’re Emmy nominated television producers.”

The stars then did the traditional New Year’s countdown, but they did not kiss due to COVID-19.

When Jimmy said, “I wish I could kiss you guys too,” Kerry gave him a pass.

“No, we don’t want that. Thank you,” she quipped.

