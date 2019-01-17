We “r who we r,’ and Kesha is who she is!

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a fresh-faced, freckly selfie with her 2019 resolution.

“this year my resolution is to love myself… just as I am, all f**ked up and imperfect and whatever else. And to let my freckles liiiiiive,” she captioned the pic.

Fans were shocked, but also pleasantly surprised by her make-up free reveal.

“So so so beautiful,” one user said. “I couldn’t recognize you! You look so much better without makeup!” Said another.

Some even felt inspired to own their freckled faces with pride alongside the “Praying” hitmaker!

“Freckled girls unite,” said one user. “More celebrities should show their freckles my whole life I’ve hated my freckles because people In school bullied me for having them and no celebrity had them… Thanks for showing your true beauty,” said another.

2018 has been a transformative year for Kesha, through her expressive music and her unfiltered attitude!

Back in August, she posted a similar selfie exposing her beauty marks.

If 2019 is the year of loving yourself, everyone should get on board…Tik Tok!