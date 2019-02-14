Kevin Bacon Secretly Records A Heart-Melting Ukulele Serenade For Wife Kyra Sedgwick

Swoon! Kevin Bacon is a pure romantic when it comes to his wife of 30 years, Kyra Sedgwick.

Although the “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” actor doesn’t typically recognize Valentine’s Day (likely preferring to spread out the romance across the other 364 days of the year), he snuck in a small Instagram gesture for his leading lady on Thursday.

“Okay, we don’t really do Valentine’s Day in my family,” he whispered to a camera, cross-legged on the floor of his bedroom. “So, shhh. Don’t tell Kyra that I got her this little Valentine’s Day present. Just keep it quiet, thanks.”

Then, Kevin pulled out a ukulele and began a tender rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You,” his dog Lilly curled up beside him.

“I could drink a case of you, and still be on my feet,” he quietly sang, showing off his soulful pipes.

As the chorus closed, the 60-year-old shot the camera a grin.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, honey. I love you,” he said, barely audible.

While Kyra has yet to respond to the video, we can’t imagine that she wasn’t won over by her husband’s romantic move. But one member of the Bacon fam was more amused than touched.

“I think this song pertains more to your contentious relationship with Lilly than your lovely relationship with @kikkosedg,” joked the couple’s 26-year-old daughter, Sosie Bacon, in the comments.

“‘Constantly in the darkness, where’s that at? If you want me I’ll be in the parkkkk,'” she continued, quoting Joni’s lyrics – and working in a pup-approved pun.