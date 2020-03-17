Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus With 3 Other Nets Players (Report)

Kevin Durant is reportedly the latest celebrity to take their coronavirus diagnosis public.

The NBA superstar tested positive for COVID-19 and is “feeling fine,” according to a tweet from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Durant’s news follows a Tuesday press release from the Brooklyn Nets announcing that four unnamed players currently have the illness, with only one exhibiting symptoms.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” Durant said, per Charania. As of Tuesday afternoon, the 31-year-old had yet to share an official confirmation of his condition.

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber & More Speak Out Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Nets’ statement revealed that all four athletes are “presently isolated and under the care of team physicians,” adding that the organization is “currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with the state and local health authorities on reporting.”

In addition, all Nets players and their respective entourages “are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team staff” and the team has pledged to “keep athletes’ and staff members’ health the “highest priority.”

A statement from the Brooklyn Nets: pic.twitter.com/QnETcDEHCJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 17, 2020

WATCH: Pink Shares Daily Family Schedule While Being Home During Pandemic

The Nets’ announcement brings the known tally of pro basketball players with COVID-19 to seven. Last week, the NBA announced it would suspend the rest of the season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first to test positive and concerns about the virus’ spread continued.

Isolation guidelines and public restrictions have increased since, with federal recommendations narrowing public gatherings to no more than 10 people as of Monday. On Tuesday, all 50 states had reported cases and the U.S. death toll surpassed 100, according to The New York Times.

— Erin Biglow