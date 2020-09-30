Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Welcome Baby No. 2

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko just welcomed their second child on Tuesday!

Eniko shared the news about the new arrival on Instagram writing, “a little bit of heaven sent down to earth..welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn’t love you more…”

She also revealed that the couple named their little bundle of joy, Kaori Mai Hart.

In 2017, Kevin and Eniko welcomed their first child together, Kenzo Kash. He’s also a proud papa to Heaven Hart and Hendrix Hart from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.

The proud mama announced that she and Kevin were expecting another child in an Instagram photo of a profile shot of her growing baby bump. “BABY #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6!” she wrote alongside the pic.

Kevin excitedly revealed the sex of baby no. 2 on Mother’s Day, posting on Instagram, “Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine,” Kevin wrote. “We love you @enikohart ….And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl….Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!!”

“God is unbelievable….We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey….,” he added.

Congrats to the Hart family!