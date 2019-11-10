Kevin Hart Gives First Speech Since Car Crash With People’s Choice Awards Win: ‘Thank God Because I Don’t Have To Be Here’

Kevin Hart took home the first honor of the night at the People’s Choice Awards for “The Comedy Act of 2019.”

The comedian was welcomed to the stage with a standing ovation by the audience as he walked to the mic to give his first official speech following a serious car accident in early September.

Kevin was overjoyed to be able to accept the award and opened up about appreciating life more after the scary incident.

“First and foremost, man, thank God because I definitely don’t have to be here. Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family, I want to thank my wife and my kids who really stepped up to the plate for me,” Kevin said.

“I also want to take the time to thank the People’s Choice Awards, this is amazing. But more importantly, the people, man. You have no idea the effect you have on us as entertainers your energy, your support,” Kevin added. “It means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me in my difficult time this is special. They all are I do not take them for granted thank you so much.”

In October, the “Jumanji” star first broke his silence following a serious car accident in September that almost took his life. He suffered major back injuries that required spine surgery and he is currently recovering with physical therapy.

He said, in the video posted to his social media accounts that it felt like it was God telling him to “sit down” in a new video posted on his social media. The comedian also shared that following the accident he has a new appreciation for life.

