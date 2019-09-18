Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Accuser Dies During Active Lawsuit Against Actor

An unnamed massage therapist who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has died in the midst of a lawsuit against the Oscar winner.

According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, Spacey’s attorneys filed a notice of the man’s death on Tuesday. The papers state that the plaintiff’s counsel had alerted the former “House of Cards” star’s legal team on Sept. 11 that their client, cited as John Doe, had “recently passed.”

No further information was provided, but Doe’s representatives confirmed intentions to provide additional details “at an appropriate time in the future.”

In a lawsuit filed in September 2018, the masseuse alleged that Spacey forced him to touch the Oscar winner’s genitals during an appointment at his Malibu, Calif., residence. Doe additionally recalled that Spacey allegedly groped his privates, asked to perform oral sex on him and grabbed his shoulders in an attempt to kiss him.

Doe claimed to have vehemently objected, allegedly saying to Spacey, “What are you doing? This is ridiculous. I am a professional. This is what I do for a living. I have a son.”

The plaintiff was seeking unspecified damages and claimed to be suffering “physical injury, emotional pain and distress, fear, humiliation, grief, embarrassment, nervousness, worry, anger, frustration, helplessness, nervousness, sadness, stress, mental and emotional distress, anxiety, economic harm, and other consequential damages” as a “direct and proximate result” of the alleged incident, the lawsuit stated.

Spacey has consistently denied the allegations through his lawyer.

The latest development in the 60-year-old’s court saga comes weeks after a civil and criminal case from another accuser was dropped.

— Erin Biglow