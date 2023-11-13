Kevin Turen, ‘Euphoria’ Producer, Dies Suddenly At 44

The “Euphoria” family is mourning one of its own.

Kevin Turen, a producer for the acclaimed HBO series, has died. He was 44.

The Hollywood powerhouse’s father confirmed the sad news in a statement to Deadline on Nov. 12, calling Turen “incredibly special” and noting that “this world is going to be less without him.”

Turen’s close friend, Jay Penske, also mourned his loss in a statement to NBC News and shared condolences for his wife, Evelina, and their sons Jack and James.

“Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends. He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world,” Penske’s statement read. “Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today.”

Access Hollywood has reached out for comment. Further details, including a cause of death, were not available as of Monday.

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2023 View Gallery

In addition to “Euphoria,” Turen worked on a number of high-profile Hollywood projects alongside showrunner Sam Levinson, including HBO’s “The Idol” and 2020’s “Pieces of a Woman.” Turen also produced the horror film “Pearl” starring Mia Goth, and previously worked with “Euphoria” star Zendaya on the film “Malcolm and Marie.”

Turen’s death comes just months after the tragic passing of “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud, who died of a drug overdose in July at 25 years old.