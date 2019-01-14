Khloe Kardashian Cheers On Tristan Thompson At His NBA Game And Looks So Happy!

Tristan Thompson Awkwardly Ignores Khloé Kardashian Twerking On Him

Despite all odds, Khloe Kardashian is still Tristan Thompson’s No. 1 fan!

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star attended the basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 13 and looked thrilled to be hanging in the cheering section!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: Khloe Kardashian attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old looked very happy as she cheered on her man from the front row! Khloe blended right in too —rocking an all-black ensemble complete with black feather knee-high boots.

Sports agent Rich Paul, who represents athletes including LeBron James and Tristan Thompson, sat next to the reality star and chatted with her as they watched the game.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: Khloe Kardashian and agent Rich Paul attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Following the game (which Tristan’s Cavaliers won 101-95), the couple appeared to be in good spirits as they held hands on their way to dinner together at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 13: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seen on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

Things have been going great for Khloe and Tristan following  Tristan’s cheating scandal in 2018! The parents to 9-month-old True Thompson spent New Year’s Eve together and have continued to put their love front an center.

It looks like this pair is doing their best to weather the storm – in style no less!

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.