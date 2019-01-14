Despite all odds, Khloe Kardashian is still Tristan Thompson’s No. 1 fan!

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star attended the basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 13 and looked thrilled to be hanging in the cheering section!

The 34-year-old looked very happy as she cheered on her man from the front row! Khloe blended right in too —rocking an all-black ensemble complete with black feather knee-high boots.

Sports agent Rich Paul, who represents athletes including LeBron James and Tristan Thompson, sat next to the reality star and chatted with her as they watched the game.

Following the game (which Tristan’s Cavaliers won 101-95), the couple appeared to be in good spirits as they held hands on their way to dinner together at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Things have been going great for Khloe and Tristan following Tristan’s cheating scandal in 2018! The parents to 9-month-old True Thompson spent New Year’s Eve together and have continued to put their love front an center.

It looks like this pair is doing their best to weather the storm – in style no less!