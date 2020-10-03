Khloé Kardashian Claps Back At Fans After They Troll Her For New Look

Khloé Kardashian has no time for the haters!

The reality star fired back at followers, who took tried to criticize her appearance, after she shared a series of new glamour shots on Instagram.

“Man this heat wave is intense!! Isn’t it October??” she captioned the photos of herself rocking latex pants paired with a corset top and her hair in pigtails.

Many fans were quick to comment on Khloé’s new ‘do, while others trolled her for her latest Instagram makeover.

“She looks different every week lmao,” and another added, “What in the Ariana Grande is this.”

When one follower commented “Money spent well” on the post, Khloé fired back by writing, “The shade of it all.”

Just a few hours later, the Good American mogul took to Twitter to seemingly address the hate.

I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2020

“I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be,” she wrote. “I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things.”

In a separate tweet, the mama of one noted that she still has love for her fans despite the negativity.

With that being said, I love you guys!! I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS but it’s there ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2020

“I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS but it’s there,” she said.