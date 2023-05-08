Khloé Kardashian Glows In Rare Photo With Daughter True & Baby Boy

Khloé Kardashian is sharing a rare glimpse into her life as a mom of two.

The reality star, 37, posed for a new photo with both of her kids and shared the cute pic on Instagram this week. Khloé’s daughter True, 5, took center stage with a big smile as her proud mom looked on. Rounding out the trio was Khloe’s son, 9 months, who sat nestled against Khloé with a toy firefighter’s helmet on his head.

The little one’s accessory appeared to confirm that the snap was taken at the firetruck-themed party for Kim Kardashian’s youngest son, Psalm, who turned 4 over the weekend.

Captioned with three bear emojis, Khloé’s latest post marks one of very few times her son has appeared on her social media since his birth last August.

Khloé shares both kids with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and she has yet to reveal their younger child’s name, though recent reports claim that the baby boy is called Tatum.

Earlier this month, the Good American founder did confirm on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” that the moniker does start with a “T” and she went on to note that a first initial isn’t the only thing her little one has in common with his big sister.

“He is a quiet baby,” Khloé said. “He’s a happy baby, which is amazing. My daughter was the same, so I’ve been lucky twice.”

— Erin Biglow