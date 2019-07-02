Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Weighed 203 Pounds When She Gave Birth: It Was ‘Daunting’

The road to a “Revenge Body” isn’t easy, but it’s worth it – just ask Khloe Kardashian.

In a new Season 3 sneak peek at her fitness transformation series, the 35-year-old admitted that getting her pre-baby body back after entering motherhood was more difficult than she expected.

“I was 203 pounds when I delivered, which blows my mind,” she told mom and guest host Kris Jenner. “You think you’re going to have a baby and all of it’s going to come out, and then you leave the hospital and you’re like, ‘What is going on? Why do I still have all of this weight?'”

Kris noted that Khloe had “spent so many years getting into the best shape” of her life prior to getting pregnant with daughter True Thompson, and acknowledged that it takes “inner strength” to balance self-care and a newborn.

“It’s hard,” the reality matriarch said, reflecting on her own experience as a new mother.

“Back in the day, when I had my first baby, Kourtney, we didn’t really have things like Spanx and stretchy clothes,” the mom of six explained. “We wore maternity clothes and afterwards I thought, ‘I’m getting rid of these big baggy dresses. I’m going to slip on my jeans.'”

Despite taking steps to return to her familiar figure, Kris didn’t get the results she’d hoped for – something to which many women can likely relate, including Khloe.

“After one month of eating good and exercising, I put on my jeans thinking, ‘I am a rock star’ – and they wouldn’t go over my knees. So it was back to the drawing board. I did not know what to do. I was so disappointed,” she recalled.

Khloe has been similarly forthcoming about the challenge to embrace exercise and a healthy lifestyle after giving birth. While dropping 40 pounds since welcoming her little girl is something to be proud of, the Good American co-founder shared that she’s also found a new source of personal fulfillment that has nothing to do with her weight.

“My focus is True and just really immersing myself in motherhood,” she said. “But I completely relate to the daunting thought of, ‘Gosh, now I have to go work out and where do I start?'”

"Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian" premieres Sunday, July 7 at 9 PM ET/PT on E!

