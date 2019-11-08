Khloé Kardashian Says She’s ‘Proud’ Of The ‘Co-Parenting Place’ She And Ex Tristan Thompson Are In

Even though their romantic relationship is over, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson still know how to celebrate each other’s wins.

On Nov. 8, Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian launched their KKW Fragrance Diamonds collection. The bundle features a trio of scents, one representing each sister.

Khloé documented her excitement on Instagram as the fragrances dropped, sharing selfie videos and re-grams of fans purchasing her light pink scent.

But another delight came later that day when she was surprised with a giant bouquet of pink balloons that read “PINK DIAMOND” in capital letters. Khloé showed off an Instagram video of the display floating in her living room and revealed that it came from none other than her former boyfriend.

“Today was the launch of my Pink Diamond collection with KKW Fragrance, and I got these pink balloons sent to me,” she told her followers. “They’re from baby True and Tristan, and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness. And I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.”

Tristan has shown love for Khloé and her latest professional accomplishment in other ways, too. When the Good American mogul shared a gorgeous photo from her promotional shoot for the fragrance collection on Instagram on Nov. 6, the Cleveland Cavalier responded with some flirty emojis.

“❤️👑❤️,” he commented on her post.

While Khloé and Tristan are in a good “co-parenting place,” they aren’t headed back to a romantic place. When the reality star sat down with Jay Shetty for his “On Purpose” podcast in October, she revealed that she’s doesn’t have love on the brain at all.

“I don’t care to date right now. I’m not in a rush for it. I feel so good in my life and I don’t really need much else,” she explained.

Still, she told Jay that she “forgives” Tristan for his past infidelity and doesn’t “think he’ a bad person.”

“I think we all make mistakes,” she said. “We are humans. But it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding on to this anger and playing this victim role.”