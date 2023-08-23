Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Kim Kardashian Body Shamer In Savage Clapback

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t hold back when it comes to defending her family!

The mom of two shut down an Instagram troll who insulted Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, in an Aug. 22 comment.

“WOW WOW WOW!!!” Kim wrote alongside three dove emojis, praising a new post from Khloé in which the Good American co-founder flaunted her curves in a sheer white dress.

Though her compliment was met with thousands of likes, one user was prompted to reply with a body-shaming remark.

“Hey Pamper booty,” they wrote, leaving room for Khloe to deliver an instantly-iconic comeback.

“Hey blocked brows,” she responded.

And that wasn’t all.

Things got more heated when another follower told Khloé that they’d “rather have blocked brows” instead of “a saggy diaper,” and the 39-year-old unleashed perhaps her sickest burn yet.

“Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate,” Khloé shared. “That ass is ass’n but you do you baby, that’s why we have so many flavors. Not everyone has the same taste. Sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love.”

Fans went wild for the reality star’s epic dunk and applauded not only her words but also her look.

“This might be the best clap back I’ve read. You look GORGEOUS per usual, mama!” one user chime in.

“Kardashians” fans can always count on Khloé to keep it real!