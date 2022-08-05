Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate (Reports)

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly welcomed their second child!

A rep for the Good American co-founder confirmed the happy news on Friday to multiple outlets that the couple have welcomed their second child together via surrogate, and that their bundle of joy is a baby boy.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Kardashian and Thompson’s teams for comment. Last month, it was revealed that the former couple were expecting their second child together.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” alum’s rep previously said in a statement to Access in July.

Last month, a source close to Kardashian tells NBC News that Khloe and Tristan are not back in a relationship and haven’t spoken since December except for co-parenting matters regarding their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

The news about their little one comes after Khloe’s fallout with Tristan was documented on the Season 1 finale of “The Kardashians,” which aired in June.

The source previously told NBC News that their second child was conceived before Tristan’s paternity scandal went public.

The athlete previously confirmed earlier this year that he had fathered a child with fitness influencer Maralee Nichols when he and Khloe were together. Maralee gave birth to her and Tristan’s baby boy in December.

— Stephanie Swaim