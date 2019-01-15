Go big or go home, right?

Seizing his brief moment in the spotlight, an Australian ball boy stole the show with his pre-coin toss performance at the Australian Open on Monday, Jan. 14.

Before the first-round match between Kei Nishikori and Kamil Majchrzak, the kid was handed the coin for the toss which he flipped after working in some fancy moves including a front kick and 360 spin!

Although the tennis players didn’t crack much more than a smile, Twitter users loved the light-hearted moment and commended the youngster for his commitment to the 15 seconds of fame!

Tennis fans shared their hilarious reactions:

That’s one way to start a match… 😂🕺🏼 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 15, 2019

Kid: Should I do a twirl? Friends: Definitely don't do the twirl. Kid: pic.twitter.com/mgOA3Z4GLS — Scott Glencross (@scott_gx) January 15, 2019

That's how you take 5 seconds of your entire life and make it count in front of the world — T (@Tkwondo_T) January 15, 2019

The kind of extra I am bringing into 2019 😂👌🏽 — Stem Corps (@StemCorps) January 15, 2019

Maybe it’s just us, but we could get used to this at the start of every match!