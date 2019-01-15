Go big or go home, right?
Seizing his brief moment in the spotlight, an Australian ball boy stole the show with his pre-coin toss performance at the Australian Open on Monday, Jan. 14.
Before the first-round match between Kei Nishikori and Kamil Majchrzak, the kid was handed the coin for the toss which he flipped after working in some fancy moves including a front kick and 360 spin!
…did not expect that 😂#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/lse1gXZEDe
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2019
Although the tennis players didn’t crack much more than a smile, Twitter users loved the light-hearted moment and commended the youngster for his commitment to the 15 seconds of fame!
Tennis fans shared their hilarious reactions:
Maybe it’s just us, but we could get used to this at the start of every match!
