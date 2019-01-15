Kid Steals The Show With A Unique Coin Toss At The Australian Open!

Go big or go home, right?

Seizing his brief moment in the spotlight, an Australian ball boy stole the show with his pre-coin toss performance at the Australian Open on Monday, Jan. 14.

Before the first-round match between Kei Nishikori and Kamil Majchrzak, the kid was handed the coin for the toss which he flipped after working in some fancy moves including a front kick and 360 spin!

Although the tennis players didn’t crack much more than a smile, Twitter users loved the light-hearted moment and commended the youngster for his commitment to the 15 seconds of fame!

Tennis fans shared their hilarious reactions:

Maybe it’s just us, but we could get used to this at the start of every match!

