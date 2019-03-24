Kids’ Choice Awards 2019: Complete List Of Winners

DJ Khaled answered the call to host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards this year, live from USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Kids chose their favorite stars in a wide variety of categories, including Favorite Video Game, Favorite Social Music Star, Favorite Butt-Kicker and more!

The stars presenting included Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Jason Sudeikis, Joey King, Liza Koshy, Kiernan Shipka, Josh Peck, and David Dobrik, and featured a medley of hits from Migos!

Find out who took home the coveted orange blimps below!

via GIPHY

Favorite Funny TV Show

The Big Bang Theory

BUNK’D

Fuller House (WINNER)

Henry Danger

Modern Family

Raven’s Home

Favorite TV Drama

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Flash

Riverdale (WINNER)

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Favorite Reality Show

Trae Patton/NBC

America’s Got Talent (WINNER)

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

Double Dare

The Voice

Favorite TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games) (WINNER)

Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)

Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)

Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)

Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)

Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)

Favorite TV Judges

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent) (WINNER)

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)

Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing with the Stars)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)

Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)

Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

The Loud House

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

SpongeBob SquarePants (WINNER)

Teen Titans Go!

Favorite Female TV Star

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis

Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)

Raven-Symone (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover) (WINNER)

Favorite Male TV Star

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger) (WINNER)

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)

Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Favorite Movie

Aquaman

Avengers: Infinity War (WINNER)

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

The Kissing Booth

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

via GIPHY

Favorite Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) (WINNER)

via GIPHY

Favorite Movie Actress

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)

Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth) (WINNER)

Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther)

Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean’s 8)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Superhero

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War) (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

via GIPHY

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) (WINNER)

Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Emilia Clarke (Qi’ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Animated Movie

The Grinch

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Incredibles 2 (WINNER)

Peter Rabbit

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)

Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) (WINNER)

Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)

Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)

via GIPHY

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) (WINNER)

Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)

Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)

James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)

Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Favorite Music Group

The Chainsmokers

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5 (WINNER)

Migos

twenty one pilots

via GIPHY

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande (WINNER)

Beyonce

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Getty Images

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes (WINNER)

Favorite Song

“Delicate,” Taylor Swift

“In My Blood,” Shawn Mendes

“In My Feelings,” Drake

“Natural,” Imagine Dragons

“thank u, next,” Ariana Grande (WINNER)

“Youngblood,” 5 Seconds of Summer

Favorite Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Cardi B

Dan + Shay

Juice WRLD

Kane Brown

Post Malone

Favorite Collaboration

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B

“Happier,” Marshmello, featuring Bastille

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line

“No Brainer,” DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo (WINNER)

“SICKO MODE,” Travis Scott, featuring Drake

via GIPHY

Favorite Social Music Star

Baby Ariel

Chloe x Halle

Jack & Jack

JoJo Siwa (WINNER)

Max & Harvey

Why Don’t We

Favorite Global Music Star

Africa: Davido

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan

Europe: David Guetta

North America: Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Latin America: J Balvin

United Kingdom: HRVY

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2019 (WINNER)

LEGO® The Incredibles

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate

Super Mario Party™

Favorite Social Star

David Dobrik (WINNER)

Emma Chamberlain

Guava Juice

Lilly Singh

Miranda Sings

Ryan ToysReview

Favorite Gamer

DanTDM

Jacksepticeye

Markiplier

Ninja

PopularMMOs

SSSniperWolf (WINNER)

How Do You Want to Help?

Help People in Need (homes, food, & more)

Help Schools (supplies, STEM, & more)

Help the Environment (clean water, recycling, & more)

Help Animals (rescue, wildlife, & more) (WINNER)

Help Prevent Bullying (positivity, respect, & more)